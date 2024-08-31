BRS accuses Telangana Govt of conspiring to close 1,864 schools on the pretext of lack of students

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress Government in Telangana of conspiring to close 1,864 schools on the pretext of lack of students and thereby denying government education to poor and middle-class families. As part of its plan, the government was alleged to be delaying the appointment of teachers, funds provision for infrastructure and quality food.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao claimed in a statement that the education sector in the State was on the brink of collapse. He suggested the government resolve the issues troubling the education sector and set up a committee with educationists and ministers to strengthen it. He asked the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to appoint a minister to handle the Education portfolio. Currently, the Chief Minister holds the Education portfolio too.

KTR alleges enrolment in Govt schools came down by 24 lakhs

KTR expressed concern over the government’s negligence of school education and that in the process was denying education to the poor and middle class. He claimed that he had information about the government planning to close 1,864 schools this academic year. In 2024 (2024-25 academic year), the enrolment in government schools had come down by 24 lakhs compared to last year, he alleged.

The BRS leader alleged that it was due to lack of teachers in proportion to students, leading to poor enrolment and forcing the parents to admit their wards to private schools. Some schools faced a shortage of teachers due to deputation to other schools. A series of incidents in residential schools and hostels such as food poisoning, snake and rat bites and others too forced parents to withdraw their children from government schools, hostels and residential schools.

Instead of further strengthening the education sector developed by the previous BRS Government for the last 10 years, the Congress Government wants to undo the good work done. The Chief Minister repeatedly claimed that he too had his education in government schools and colleges but neglecting them now, he said.