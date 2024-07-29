BRS accuses Revanth of misleading Assembly, contemplates filing privilege motion 

Accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of repeatedly misleading the Assembly with false statements, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former minister T. Harish Rao said that they will move a privilege motion against the Chief Minister this regard.

“Whenever the ruling party is on the defensive, the Chief Minister raises issues with misleading information to divert the discussion, thereby leading the House awry. Considering this, we have already filed an adjournment motion and will also move a privilege motion against the Chief Minister for misleading the House,” the BRS MLA said.

During an informal interaction at the Assembly premises on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao mocked the Chief Minister for blaming the BRS for the construction of the Pothireddypadu project during the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR) government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and clarified that they had abandoned the YSR Cabinet before the order related to Pothireddypadu execution.

The former minister also rubbished Mr. Revanth Reddy’s claims about the installation of electricity meters for agricultural connections. He stated that the Chief Minister falsely linked the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme document with the Centre’s mandate to install electricity meters for agricultural connections and deliberately omitted the phrase ‘other than agriculture motors’ from the UDAY scheme’s smart meter installation clause.

Further, Mr. Rao dismissed the Chief Minister’s assertion that retired engineers had deemed the Medigadda barrage. He explained that the retired engineers’ team only stated that a direct connection from Medigadda to Mid Manair was not possible, necessitating the construction of Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

He flayed Mr. Revanth Reddy’s role in the Telangana Statehood movement, accusing him of inaction and opportunism. He also condemned the Revanth Reddy government for attempting to collect fees under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) after asking people during the election campaign not to pay the fee.