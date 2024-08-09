BRS accuses govt. of not lifting water using PRLIS pump houses

BRS has accused the government of not lifting Krishna water from Srisailam project for the reservoirs of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) just to show the previous government in poor light, though a large quantity of water is flowing waste into the sea.

Party leaders former minister S. Niranjan Reddy and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar said that there is a possibility to store at least 30 tmc ft of water in the reservoirs of PRLIS by switching on the three pumps, each available for lifting of water in Narlapur, Yedula and Vattem pump-houses. The BRS government had commissioned one pump in September last and the remaining eight were readied in the months later.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the BRS leaders said that the ruling party functionaries and leaders were branding Kaleshwaram as a failure on the one hand and drawing water for its online reservoirs from Yellampalli on the other hand.

They reminded that even the Telangana Congress had submitted a report to the Srikrishna Commission that combined Mahabubnagar district had suffered badly in united Andhra Pradesh due to denial of water for irrigation and drinking water needs.

Similarly, Congress leaders were regular in the past in alleging that the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government was not sincere on PRLIS but when taken up, they moved the courts and green tribunals to stop the project. Due to such legal issues only the pump houses, reservoirs and tunnels were taken up in the project first, they explained.

It was the Congress Government that had cancelled the tenders called for canal works of the project immediately after coming to power, they said and alleged that they did it so to take up Kondangal-Narayanpet Lift Irrigation Scheme for the political benefits of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Four pump houses and five reservoirs of PRLIS readied by the previous government were not being used with a view to keep the project in cold storage.

There was a possibility to take water till Vattem reservoir by overcoming some hurdles and even if Narlapur was impounded, it would help meet the summer needs of drinking water without depending on Karnataka. They also ridiculed the talk of Congress leaders that Kaleshwaram and PRLIS are white elephants and said it was an indication of their lack of understanding and concerns of people.

On other projects, they said that storage of reservoirs of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), as designed by the previous Congress Government, was only 3.9 tmc ft but the BRS regime had increased it to 60 tmc ft. There was no possibility to run all the five pumps of KLIS together as the previous Congress Government had designed the canals with small capacity.