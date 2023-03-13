BRS accuses Centre of misusing Governors to keep Bills pending

March 13, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Centre of not filling vacancies in the Union Government Departments and not allowing States such as Telangana ruled by opposition parties to fill vacancies by misusing the institution of Governor through which it was preventing assent to Bills passed by legislatures.

The Telangana Governor was simply sitting over about a dozen Bills passed by the State legislature since September last year instead of the constitutional provision either to give assent or reject them, in the process creating hurdles in taking up recruitment process and implementing programmes planned by the government, Government Whip B. Suman and Chairman of the Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation E. Srinivas alleged.

Addressing a press conference, they said the State Government had got a Bill meant for establishing a common recruitment board for filling vacancies in the universities passed in the legislature. But, the Governor had simply kept the Bill along with several others pending even after the Minister and authorities concerned called on her personally and explained the need for assent to the Bill for taking up recruitment in universities for which the qualified youth were waiting for long.

They stated that the qualified youth were angry with the Governor’s attitude but were in a helpless position. They demanded that the Governor give assent to the pending Bills at least for the sake of unemployed youth as they were unable to compete for the opportunities in the Central Government Departments with the Centre not taking up any recruitment. As per its own admission in Parliament, there were about 9.77 lakh vacancies in the Central Departments, the BRS leaders said.

Suggesting that the Governor give assent to the universities common recruitment board Bill before it was too late and the youth revolted against the system, they sought to know what was wrong with the Bill as such boards were already in vogue in several other States. Further, they alleged that only those with ABVP and RSS background were recruited in universities in the past.

They alleged that the Governors in many States were only following the diktat of the Centre and cautioned that the unemployed youth would agitate on a large-scale if the Bills were kept pending further.