BRS accuses BJP of trying to demoralise it with misuse of power, agencies

March 21, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked its leaders and cadre to expose the narrow-minded politics being pursued by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the sole motive of damaging party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s image when he is taking steps to expand the good governance of Telangana to all parts of the country.

At a meeting of the party held here on Tuesday, Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and Hyderabad district in-charge of party programmes Dasoju Sravan asked the party rank and file to spread the good work done by the BRS Government over the next six months through party activities at different levels. Minister Md. Mahamood Ali, MLA Danam Nagender, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha Reddy and other participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Sravan alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre was harassing party MLC K. Kavitha in a false case with an ulterior motive of demoralising BRS and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao who had taken to opposing the Centre’s anti-people policies. “The BRS leadership wants to expand the Telangana model across the country. Unable to digest the BRS plans, the BJP is trying to scuttle them with all its might by misusing all agencies at its disposal”, he said.

Unable to take on Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao directly, the Modi Government was harassing Ms. Kavitha through false cases as part of the BJP’s plans to harass its political opponents as its leaders and cadre were busy spreading fake news and false propaganda, the BRS leader said and appealed to BRS leaders and workers to hit back at BJP’s misdeeds and expose its true nature.

Former MLC M. Srinivas Reddy, former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Talasani Sai Kiran, Kattela Srinivas Yadav and others attended the meeting.