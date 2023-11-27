BRS a sinking ship, says PM Modi

November 27, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Terming the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as a “sinking ship”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said people of Telangana are all set to decimate the BRS in the November 30 Assembly elections and elect the BJP to ensure a bright future for the State over the next five years.

Having realised his party’s imminent defeat at the hustings, BRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is desperately trying to assuage the growing public anger against his party’s misrule, but in vain. There are internal rumblings within the BRS over the looming defeat which may further intensify after the election results on December 3, he said.

On a campaign blitzkrieg to drum up support for BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay, the party national general secretary and Karimnagar MP, Mr.Modi addressed ‘Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ in Karimnagar on Monday afternoon.

Mounting a scathing attack on both the BRS and the Congress, Mr Modi said “Vote for Congress means giving the ruling BRS, tainted by scams, the chance to come back to power and unleash family rule.”

“There is no guarantee that Congress MLAs will stay in the party,” he said,referring to previous instances of some Congress MLAs defecting to the BRS after the 2018 Assembly elections.

The Congress will use Telangana as an ATM if voted to power, he alleged, terming both the Congress and the BRS as having “dubious record of scams.”

“The BJP alone can end the corrupt and family rule of the BRS. Vote for BJP to give a double-engine sarkar boost to the accelerated development of Telangana,” he said, promising to steer 10-year-old Telangana to new heights of development in the next five years.

He said the BJP after coming to power in Telangana will straightaway reduce the price of petrol and diesel and implement the promises made to farmers, women, youth and other sections. All those involved in various corruption deals including the “Delhi liquor scam” will be sent to jail, he added.

Acts of Naxal violence and bomb blasts by terrorist organisations grappled the country during the previous Congress governments. Resolute action against the terrorist and Naxal outfits helped curb extremist violence in the last couple of years, he said.

Describing Karimnagar as a hub for silver filigree craft, Mr.Modi said the “PM Vishwakarma scheme” was launched to provide training, tools and financial assistance to the traditional artisans.

He promised to develop Karimnagar as ‘Silver City’ and support silver filigree artisans to spread the fame of the intricate art form across the country.