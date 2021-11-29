‘Bronchus’ meet at Yashoda concludes

Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami inaugurating the meet.arrangement

HYDERABAD

29 November 2021 00:26 IST

A two-day international conference titled Bronchus 2021, organised by Yashoda Hospitals here, concluded on Sunday.

Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami was the chief guest at the conference and called for integration of other forms of medicine such as naturopathy, homeopathy and ayurveda with modern allopathy for research, better results and wider public reach.

The traditional approach of conducting workshops was abandoned; training programmes aimed at diagnosing and treating specific diseases was opted for.

Advertising

Advertising

Yashoda Hospitals managing director G.S. Rao and director Pawan Gorukanti participated.