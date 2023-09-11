HamberMenu
British online food delivery firm begins campus hiring for India development centre in Hyderabad

September 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students participating in a programme organised as part of the campus recruitment drive by Deliveroo.

Deliveroo’s India Development Centre (IDC) in Hyderabad, the largest technology hub of the British online food delivery firm outside of the U.K., has begun its university hiring programme.

Some of the colleges Deliveroo plans to visit include IIIT-Hyderabad, NIT-Warangal, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) and Vasavi College of Engineering, Hyderabad, the firm said in a release on Monday.

“We are on track to exceed the 200 mark in terms of total employee strength in the country by [the] year end,” vice-president (engineering) and country head of Deliveroo India Sashi Somavarapu said, adding that they intend to hire a number of women employees in this round of hiring to ensure a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Selected students, before their journey as full-time employees next year, will embark on a six-month internship from January, wherein they will get an opportunity to work closely with the core engineering teams, he said.

The IDC here supports Deliveroo’s primary engineering operations in its home country. Over 200 engineers will be based out of this centre and serve as the core part of Deliveroo’s central technology organisation, having employees specialising in the field of backend engineering, analytics, platforms, automation and machine learning, the firm said.

