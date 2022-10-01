British envoy visits Commonwealth War Graves, Garrison Wesley Church

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 01, 2022 19:35 IST

United Kingdom Deputy High Commissioner for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen visited the Commonwealth War Graves at Cemetery No. 12 in Trimulgherry on Saturday and paid his tributes to British officers and soldiers who served here during the First World War.

Mr. Owen, accompanied by his wife and children, visited the 160-year-old church of South India, Garrison Wesley Church, at Lal Bazaar, which was frequented by the then British officers, soldiers and their families. Political economy officer Nalini Raghuraman was also with him.

Presbyter Rev. Susheel and Committee members Sundar, Clement, James Uday Kumar and Gabriel, accorded a warm welcome to the British envoy and briefed him about the church’s history and worship style.

He was appraised of its antique furniture, stained glass, pulpits, and about its renovation and restoration carried out in 2014. The visiting members were felicitated later.

Rev. Susheel told him about the Commonwealth War Graves of British officers and personnel, which is maintained by the CSI Garrison Wesley Church.

Mr. Owen evinced interest and accompanied by the church Pastor and others visited the cemetery. There are over 100 graves of British officers and personnel at the cemetery (between 1905 and 1935).

