British Deputy High Commissioner joins Green India Challenge

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming takes a selfie after planting a sapling as a part of the Green India Challenge in the city. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming said that “Trees give peace to human souls” after planting a sapling, as part of the Green India Challenge at Panchavati in Banjara Hills on Sunday.

Mr. Fleming planted the sapling along with Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar, also to celebrate Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s birthday.

He said that English literature propounded that mankind should not forget the importance of their roots with trees.

He said that Hyderabad has witnessed a big change in weather as the green cover has been improved a lot. He also applauded Mr. Santosh Kumar and said that the Green Challenge was the need of the hour in every part of the world.

Khairatabad MLA D. Nagendar, MLC Naveen, corporator M. Kavitha Reddy, former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin and Green India Challenge coordinator Raghava participated.