Bringing down Modi govt. need of the hour, says Yechury 

April 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

CPI (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury asserted that bringing down the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre was the need of the hour to save the secular and democratic values of the country.

“Bringing down Modi’s government will save the country. This BJP government has been indulging in publicity in the name of schemes, but there is no actual development at the ground level,” he said. Mr. Yechury was addressing a public meeting organised by the two Left parties here on Sunday.

Need to unite

He stressed on the need for further strengthening the unity among Left parties to pave the way for bringing together secular and democratic parties. “The Left parties should accordingly embark on an agitational path on issues of public importance and at the same time, explain to people about the ‘communal’ and ‘anti-people policies’ of the BJP government at the Centre,” he said.

He alleged that Mr. Modi was trying to take credit for works which were taken up using public money as could be seen from the intense publicity that precedes their launch. “No other Prime Minister has indulged in such publicity campaigns in the past,” he said.

He expressed concern that the BJP government had evaded replies when the Opposition parties insisted on discussion on the financial scam allegedly perpetrated by industrialist Gautam Adani and this clearly reflected the manner in which democratic values were being suppressed by the Central government.

Mr. Yechury appreciated the efforts of the Left parties in Telangana to ensure resurgence of the Communist movement in the State and hoped that these efforts would inspire parties in other States.

CPI general secretary D. Raja underlined the need for effectively combating the RSS-BJP combine which posed a threat to the Constitution. “The BJP is trying to implement Manu Smriti and only Communists can fight against such moves,” he said.

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram warned the BRS government against “adopting anti-working class policies” and said that the Left parties would take to agitations if the government took such measures. He said that the government should not confine itself to distributing pattas relating to podu land to only some sections as the Left would take up the struggle if pattas were not given to all the 11 lakh acres identified as podu land.

CPI State secretary Kunamaneni Sambasiva Rao said that the Left parties should wage a joint struggle to ensure that ‘communal’ BJP did not enter Telangana. He took strong objection to the criticism of the Left parties by some sections and said that they believed in struggles on behalf of the people and would not compromise on their ideals.