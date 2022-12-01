Bring TRS luring of Cong. , TDP MLAs under SIT gambit: Congress

December 01, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress has demanded that the scope of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs should be extended to the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs who were lured by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

At a press conference here, G. Niranjan, senior vice-president, said after the 2014 and 2019 elections to the Assembly, several MLAs from other parties including the Congress were lured to join the ruling TRS. “People would like to know whether the TRS also lured the MLAs,” he said.

He said Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who won from the TDP later joined the TRS and became a minister in December 2014 and Ch. Malla Reddy, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Malkajgiri on TDP ticket joined TRS in 2016. “The son of Talasani Srinivas Yadav got TRS ticket to contest from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency and Malla Reddy’s son-in-law from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency,” he said.

Similarly, P. Sabita Indra Reddy, who won on the Congress ticket as MLA in the year 2018 and joined the TRS in March 2019 after the meeting with KCR at Pragathi Bhavan along with her sons. Narco tests should be conducted especially on Sabita Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Chamakura Malla Reddy to determine the truth behind their joining.

Mr. Niranjan also sought to know from MLC K. Kavitha whether she was involved in the Delhi liquor case or not. Instead of making political statements, she should reveal information on her role, he demanded. Stating that both the Centre and the State governments were misusing the investigative agencies, he said the TRS government was using the police, CID and anti-corruption departments in the state and the Central government was using ED, CBI and Income Tax to play pressure tactics.

The Congress leader rued that even the Supreme Court and the High Court were sparing their valuable time for these political battles while the political parties were not worried about public issues. Media too was obsessed with the sensational stuff and not the people.

