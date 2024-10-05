ADVERTISEMENT

Bring KCR for debate on farm loan waiver: Jagga Reddy to Harish Rao

Published - October 05, 2024 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy has thrown down the gauntlet to BRS leader T. Harish Rao, challenging him to ensure former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s presence at an open debate on crop loan waiver initiated by the Congress government.

Speaking at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Jagga Reddy said that if Mr. Harish Rao could persuade KCR to attend the debate, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and several of his Cabinet colleagues would also participate.

“In August, the government released ₹18,000 crore towards crop loan waiver, and ₹12,000 crore is still pending due to various reasons. Despite these challenges, we are committed to waiving loans up to ₹2 lakh for farmers,” he said.

Mr. Reddy took the opportunity to remind the public that the previous BRS government took five years to waive loans of up to ₹1 lakh and that too, in four instalments. He further declared that the Congress is ready for an open debate, even if held in Siddipet. “It was the BRS government that drove the State into financial ruin, leaving a debt of ₹7 lakh crore. Yet, we managed to waive ₹18,000 crore in loans,” he added.

Mr. Jagga Reddy also criticised Mr. Harish Rao’s plans to stage a protest at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi. “If Harish Rao stages a dharna in New Delhi, I will stage a protest outside KCR’s residence on the same day.” He accused BRS of betraying farmers, citing the Mallannasagar project, where protesting farmers faced police action, and also in Khammam, where BRS “acted against farmers”.

“As claimed by Mr. Harish Rao that KCR’s heart beats for farmers, where was his heart when lands were snatched away from farmers in the name of Mallanasagar project, Pharma City and when they were handcuffed for demanding fair price. Did he keep it in a refrigerator?” he asked.

