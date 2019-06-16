‘Bring in legislation to protect domestic workers’

The Domestic Workers’ Union of Telangana State has demanded that the State government bring in a legislation to protect the rights of domestic workers.

On the occasion of International Domestic Workers’ Day celebrated at Montfort Social Institute at Uppal on Sunday, the speakers underscored the need to give a patient hearing to the sufferings of a large number of domestic workers, who come under the unorganised sector.

In a memorandum submitted to Uppal MLA B. Subash Reddy, who participated in the celebrations, the union leaders said the present labour laws do not recognise the domestic workers as labourers. “There is an urgent need for a comprehensive legislation for domestic workers, for which a draft bill is already in place,” the leaders pointed out. They contended that there was no law to protect the rights of domestic workers. A legislation, if enacted by Telangana, would be the first of its kind in India, they said.

It was pointed out that though the Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Act was passed in 2008 in Telangana, a welfare board for domestic workers under the Act was not constituted. The union is estimated to represent 10 lakh domestic workers in Telangana.

The union demanded that the minimum wages for domestic workers be increased to ₹12,000 per month. On the occasion, Nathan’s Learning Forum provided ₹4 lakh-worth insurance policy to seven children of domestic workers who excelled in the SSC examination.

The MLA promised to take up the issue with the labour ministry in the State.

Jayamma, president of GUTS; Bro Bala Showry, vice-president of Montfort Social Institute; Bro Varghese Theckananth, director of Montfort Social Institute; Vidya Sravanthi, member of Minority Commission, Telangana; Badrinarayana, consultant cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals; and Ashish Chauhan, consultant physician at Apollo Hospitals, were present.