Bring down BJP Government at Centre: Harish

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao called upon people to bring down the BJP Government at the Centre which has been against the farming community and opposing freebies to the poor.

The Minister participated in several programmes at Dubbak Assembly constituency and Mirdoddi mandal headquarters in Siddipet district on Saturday and addressed several gatherings.

“The Centre had brought Black Laws resulting in the death of 750 farmers during their protests. BJP has been opposing freebies to the poor which had waived ₹10 lakh crore to corporates and industrialists. BJP leaders are telling that there was no water from Kaleshwaram, are they blind to the facts?” asked Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a gathering. Accusing the BJP of telling lies day in and day out, the Minister called upon people not to fall into the trap of the BJP.

Mr. Harish Rao said that 52,722 Asara pensions were being distributed at Dubbak Assembly constituency alone.

Participating in another programme at Toguta, the Minister said 853 additional pensions were sanctioned for the mandal in addition to the already existing 7,009 pensions. He said that the welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana were not there in BJP-ruled states.

Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, and Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil participated in the programme.