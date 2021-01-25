Brinda wants TS govt. to pass resolution against farm laws

TRS asked to demonstrate its commitment towards farmers’ cause

Hailing the Kerala government for passing a unanimous resolution against the Centre’s new farm laws, the CPI (M) Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat demanded that the TRS government in Telangana pass a similar resolution against the “anti-farmer” laws in the State Assembly to demonstrate its commitment towards farmers cause.

Addressing a seminar on ‘CAA, NRC – Three Farm Laws – Challenges Faced by People’ organised by the CPI (M) district committee here on Monday night, she said the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala was the first State government in the country to adopt a unanimous resolution against the “pro-corporate” farm laws to protect the interests of farmers. “If the TRS dispensation is opposing the Centre’s farm laws, it should show its sincerity by passing a resolution by following the example of Kerala government,” she said.

“The Narendra Modi regime has made a mockery of democracy by passing the farm laws without consulting farmers and discussing them as per the established democratic traditions in the parliamentary standing committees,” she charged, alleging that the government passed the three legislations in a dictatorial manner in consultation with the big corporates.

The BJP regime at the Centre at the behest of the RSS is trying to change the secular character of the republic to further its “communal agenda”, Ms Karat criticised, accusing the BJP dispensation of using draconian laws to suppress mass movements against “black laws” like CAA and NRC. The country salutes the farmers (food givers) for their undaunting spirit in waging a relentless struggle against the farm laws which posed a “grave danger” to food security, right to life of millions of farmers, she said.

She hailed the Kisan Parade planned by farmers in the national capital New Delhi on January 26 as a spirited movement to uphold people’s republic, save the country from corporate plunder and protect the agriculture sector.

The CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, the State secretariat member P Sudarshan Rao, the district secretary N Nageswara Rao, the Girijana Sangham district secretary Bukya Veerabhadram and others attended the seminar.