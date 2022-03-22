Brinda Karat pledges support to nationwide strike on March 28, 29

Brinda Karat at a road show in Nelakondapalli of Khammam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

March 22, 2022

Does Telangana CM have the sincerity and honesty to support the strike of farmers and workers, asks the CPI(M) politburo member

Pledging the CPI(M)’s full support to the nation-wide general strike slated for March 28 and 29, the party polit bureau member Brinda Karat said the stir will see millions of workers and other toiling masses coming together to protest against the “anti-farmer”, “anti-labour” and “pro-corporate” polices of the BJP-led Central government.

“Farmers of Telangana are suffering a lot as paddy is not being procured and we want to know Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will support the strike of farmers and workers. Has he got the sincerity and honesty to do that,” she asked.

She was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating the party mandal unit office in Nelakondapally in Khammam district late on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, she participated in a road show along with the party State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and other senior leaders in Nelakondapally.

“The CPI(M) is committed to fight against the unabated corporate loot under the BJP dispensation at the Centre”, she said, adding that the CPI(M) national conference will be held in Kerala next month.

“The conference will discuss how we can take the red flag forward. If you have to defeat the BJP-RSS’s divisive agenda and fight against the corporate loot, it is imperative to form alternative political platforms and strengthen the mass struggles,” she said.

She paid glowing tributes to Mallu Swarajyam, the veteran Communist leader, and recalled her unparalleled contribution to emancipation of women and protection of rights of farmers, workers and the most marginalised sections of the society.