Briefly

V. V. Subrahmanyam Hyderabad
October 25, 2022 20:09 IST

Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud felicitating shooter Esha Singh. Also seen is the shooter’s father Sachin Singh (extreme left), SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy and Esha’s mother Srilatha. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud felicitated shooter Esha Singh, who won three gold medals and one bronze in the recent World Championship in Cairo, on Tuesday.

“I sincerely believe that Esha will go a long way in the next two years and win a gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Mr. Goud said.

Esha, a product of Gun For Glory Academy run by former Olympics medallist Gagan Narang, said that she would always be grateful to the support given by the Telangana government.

SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Esha’s father Sachin Singh, and mother Srilatha were present.

