Protest planned

Organisations in the State representing persons with disabilities have decided to hold a State-level protest in front of all the district Collectorates, demanding resolution of various issues faced by the differently abled.

The demonstrations will be organised in a peaceful manner under the umbrella of ‘Friendly Environment for the Disabled’, a statement said on Wednesday.

The demands include demerger of the disabled welfare from the Women & Child Welfare department, implementation of PRC for Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation, reservation in recruitments, study circle for the disabled, and quota in double bedroom housing among others.


