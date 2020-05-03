Bridging the deity-devotee gap online!

As all places of worship are closed in the State as part of the measures to contain spread of coronavirus, the administrators of some temples have taken to innovative ideas. After the introduction of online ‘pooja’ services by major temples such as Yadadri, Bhadradri and Vemulawada, several smaller temples have also taken cue.

The endowments department has arranged online booking of specific ‘poojas’ by the devotees with the help of its portal. What is interesting here is that the devotees who book such service would not only get information about the selected pooja on their behalf, they would also get “blessings” after the event in the form of an sms. “It’s an effort to bridge the gap between the deity and devotee using the technology and there’s nothing wrong in doing so as the role of administrators including priests is always bridging the said gap”, a senior officer in the Endowments Department observed. After the Covid-induced facilities such as work from home, learning from home (online classes) and shopping from home (online purchase of groceries), there’s nothing abnormal in arranging ‘darshan’ from home.

Who’s in isolation?

Many people who are aware of the consequences of flouting social distancing norms and personal safety precautions against coronavirus are restricting themselves to their homes like never before and the political class is no different, except for some.

In this background, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao took a dig at the Opposition leaders over their criticism against the government though they were nowhere in the public. Mr. Rao, who’s generally polite even against opponents, exhibited the other side of his personality by lambasting the opposition leaders saying “it’s we (the political functionaries in the government and ruling party leaders) who have been among people for the last 45 days under lockdown conditions and they (opposition leaders) are actually in isolation and making allegations sitting in the air-conditioned rooms.

Broadband link snapped

The poor who did not have bank accounts to access the State government’s assistance of Rs. 1,500 a family in view of lock down were in for a shock on Friday when the BSNL broadband snapped link with TS Online server. As a result, hundreds of people who queued up before post-offices to collect the money left empty handed.

The Telangana government had made arrangements to disburse the money to about 5.21 lakh people without bank accounts through post-offices which tied up with BSNL to browse data on TS Online. The post-offices insisted on ration and Aadhaar cards of people to recover the data. Somehow, the BSNL - TS Online link snapped all of a sudden after a hasslefree service for nearly a week. It was restored on Saturday, bringing back smiles on the faces of nearly three lakh people who were still to get the money.

An agonising wait

The agonising wait of traders, owners of single shops in particular, for resuming their business after prolonged lockdown due to COVID-19 is continuing.

Though the Central government, in its latest orders, modified the lockdown guidelines and allowed opening of the shops, except malls and shopping complexes, the State government is yet to take a call. The government has no doubt given its go ahead for construction related activities provided certain safeguards are followed, but it is yet to give orders relating to other activities.

The identification of districts zone-wise — red, orange and green — has added to the suspense. One is not sure about the fate of shops in orange and green zones where the Centre has taken a lenient view.

B. Chandrashekhar, N. Rahul

and M. Rajeev