BRIC-CDFD scientists identify new pathway towards organ development

Scientists at the Biotechnology & Innovation Council — Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (BRIC-CDFD) here in Hyderabad, have identified a new molecular mechanism for an accurate movement of an important cell protein — Wntless (WLS) which regulates the development of organs in vertebrates.

Cells constantly manufacture proteins, properly fold to send them to their destinations. This intracellular traffic is carefully orchestrated and managed by a dedicated assortment of specialised structures and accessory proteins. The lab of M. Subba Reddy studied WLS, a trans-membrane protein, aiding the secretion of another protein ‘Wnt3a’ which induces signalling for a pathway central to the early development of organisms.

WLS protein depending upon the cellular needs is either degraded or recycled. Cells ensure optimal levels of such proteins through delicate balancing as it helps in cells lining the intestines, lungs, inner ear and the eye. How do cells achieve this balance? Hilal Reshi, the paper’s first author, observed that while normal cells recycled WLS, depleting proteins called EYA led to degradation of WLS.

To understand the science further, model systems of Fruit Fly (Drosophila melanogaster) through Manish Jaiswal at TIFR (Tata Institute of Fundamental Research) — Hyderabad, and Worms (C. Elegans) from Kavita Babu at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Zebra Fish (Danio rerio) with Kiranam Chatti at Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS), University of Hyderabad, were studied.

EYA proteins depletion was found not to have affected formation of organs in either the worm or the fish but five-day-old zebra fishes had severely deformed head and jaw shapes, abnormal cartilage development, lacked air sacs, depleted eyes etc., indicating poor development of organs.

Scientists deduced that EYA protein associated developmental disorders could have stemmed from the deviant pathway development. Hence, they believe chemicals stabilising or disrupting EYA proteins could be studied further to understand the mechanism better for alleviating diseases occurrence and severity. The study was published in international journal — Development Cell.