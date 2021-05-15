SANGAREDDY

15 May 2021 22:48 IST

CT scan cost reduced

Private CT scan service providers in Siddipet district reduced the cost to ₹2,000, two days ago. On Friday, the service providers at Sangareddy and Medak also came forward with the same offer. Earlier, almost all CT scan service providers used to charge ₹5,500. This was made possible due to the active intervention of Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. He also ensured Remdesivir injection vials were available at all government and private hospitals treating COVID patients.

Advertising

Advertising