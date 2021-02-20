SANGAREDDY

20 February 2021 23:49 IST

Kanyavandanam at Haridaspur today

Kanyavandanam will be celebrated at Haridaspur village in Sangareddy district on Sunday. This village has stood out of the rest in Telangana by celebrating the birth of a girl child. The festival will include applying turmeric and ‘Parani’ to little girls dressed like the Goddess. Chilkur Balaji chief archaka C.S. Rangarajan will apply the ‘Parani’. Collector M. Hanumantha Rao will also participate. “Through this worship, we want to revive the respect for women and girls,” said Rangarajan.

Advertising

Advertising