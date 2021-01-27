SIDDIPET

27 January 2021 23:26 IST

Oxygen park to be inaugurated today

The Siddipet urban park (oxygen park) is all set to be inaugurated on Thursday. Finance Minister Harish Rao will inaugurate the park, which covers an area of 205 hectares and is about seven kilometres away from the district headquarters at Nagulabanda.

A special enclave has been set up for animals with fencing and water facility, along with an RO plant.

As many as 10 water pits for animals have been readied. Also, a nine-kilometre walk way and 11-km cycle track were established with 63 benches, and a watch tower with three floors.