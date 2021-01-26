BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

26 January 2021 23:05 IST

95% work on Sitarama LI project over: Collector

Collector M.V. Reddy said that almost 95% of work on the ₹13,058 crore Sitarama Lift Irrigation project aimed at optimally utilising the surplus waters of the Godavari has been completed. The process of setting up as many as six motors of the pump house at BG Kothur in Aswapuram mandal was complete and the stage set for their dry run soon, he added. Speaking at the main Republic Day function after unfurling the tricolour in Kothagudem on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said that the foundation stone for the ₹2,712 crore Sitamma Sagar multi-purpose project would be laid soon. It envisages construction of a barrage at Ammagaripalli village in Aswapuram mandal with a storage capacity of 36.57 tmcft and a hydel power unit of 320 MW capacity.

Advertising

Advertising