Human chain tomorrow in support of farmers

The Rythu Sangeebhava Samithi representing people from various walks of life has decided to organise a 5-km human chain here on January 17 in support of the ongoing agitation by farmers on the borders of New Delhi demanding scrapping of the Centre’s new farm laws.

The Samithi has launched a social media campaign urging people from all sections of society to actively participate in the human chain slated to be held here on Sunday.

The organisers have chalked out an elaborate plan to organise the chain from Mayuri Centre to Yellandu crossroads at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Several organisations representing farmers, students, intellectuals and others extended their support.