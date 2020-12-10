SIDDIPET

10 December 2020 00:20 IST

Govt. sanctions bypass road for Siddipet

Adding one more feather in the cap of Siddipet, the government has sanctioned a bypass road at an estimated cost of ₹160 crore. The road will be constructed for a distance of 76 kilometres from Ponnala Rajiv Rahadari to Duddeda and will be named after Chief Minister

K. Chandrasekhar Rao. It will reduce the distance for people coming from Husnabad for about 15 to 20 kilometres, and will also be useful for those going to Karimnagar, Warangal, Hyderabad and Medak.