SURYAPET

04 November 2020 23:24 IST

PD Act against ganja smuggler

Suryapet police on Wednesday invoked Preventive Detention Act against Bhukya Saidulu, a resident of Penapahad mandal, for allegedly smuggling ganja. He was sent to Warangal central prison. According to police, Saidulu was arrested on July 4 for transporting 42 kg of the contraband to Suryapet. Following an intelligence operation, about 25 persons from around Penpahad were listed as suspects and later arrested for peddling.

