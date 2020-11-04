TelanganaSURYAPET 04 November 2020 23:24 IST
Comments
BRF
Updated: 04 November 2020 23:24 IST
PD Act against ganja smuggler
Suryapet police on Wednesday invoked Preventive Detention Act against Bhukya Saidulu, a resident of Penapahad mandal, for allegedly smuggling ganja. He was sent to Warangal central prison. According to police, Saidulu was arrested on July 4 for transporting 42 kg of the contraband to Suryapet. Following an intelligence operation, about 25 persons from around Penpahad were listed as suspects and later arrested for peddling.
More In Telangana
Read more...