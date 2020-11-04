Telangana

BRF

SURYAPET 04 November 2020 23:24 IST
Updated: 04 November 2020 23:24 IST

PD Act against ganja smuggler

Suryapet police on Wednesday invoked Preventive Detention Act against Bhukya Saidulu, a resident of Penapahad mandal, for allegedly smuggling ganja. He was sent to Warangal central prison. According to police, Saidulu was arrested on July 4 for transporting 42 kg of the contraband to Suryapet. Following an intelligence operation, about 25 persons from around Penpahad were listed as suspects and later arrested for peddling.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Telangana
Read more...