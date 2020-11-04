Telangana

BRF

PD Act against ganja smuggler

Suryapet police on Wednesday invoked Preventive Detention Act against Bhukya Saidulu, a resident of Penapahad mandal, for allegedly smuggling ganja. He was sent to Warangal central prison. According to police, Saidulu was arrested on July 4 for transporting 42 kg of the contraband to Suryapet. Following an intelligence operation, about 25 persons from around Penpahad were listed as suspects and later arrested for peddling.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 11:24:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/brf/article33025046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY