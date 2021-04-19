Brewery in TS makes a shift to solar energy

18% of power requirement met from renewable sources, says company

AB InBev India’s Crown brewery in Telangana has partially shifted to solar power.

Around 18% of 22,000 units per day electricity requirement will be met through renewable sources. The project capacity for the solar panel installation at the facility, in Sangareddy district near here, is DC 998 KWP and AC 773 KW, which will generate an average of 4,000 units per day.

A release on Monday said adoption of renewable electricity at its third brewery contributes to AB InBev’s global commitment to secure 100% of the company’s purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025. The brewer’s facilities in Mysore and Aurangabad had earlier partially switched to renewable electricity.

“As climate change continues to threaten our world, we at AB InBev remain committed to adopt greener alternatives. Delighted that our third brewery in India has adopted renewable sources of electricity and look forward to extending this initiative across more facilities in the country in the near future,” said Ashwin Kak, procurement and sustainability head – India and South East Asia.