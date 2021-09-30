Breast cancer helpline launched

HYDERABAD

30 September 2021 20:52 IST

Objective of UBF is to dispel apprehensions and provide emotional support to callers

UBF HELP 08046983383, a helpline that gives information about various aspects of breast cancer and benign breast diseases, was launched by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu at a virtual event held on Thursday.

Convenor of the community services at Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF) K. Sandhya Rani said that objectives of the helpline are to dispel apprehensions and provide emotional support to callers. Patients will be provided with information and clarify on all aspects of benign breast diseases, breast cancer, including assessment, treatment, coping mechanisms, post-treatment coping, and diet.

She added that callers will be advised about breast health, and counselling will be provided to those who are anxious, fearful, and distressed.

Advertising

Advertising

An important feature of the initiative is that the helpline will be spearheaded by breast cancer survivors who have been through the gruelling grind of treatment. They will share their experiences, and reassure and support callers. A committed team will provide free one-to-one counselling.

Mr. Naidu praised the efforts of the survivors and their unwavering commitment towards spreading awareness about breast cancer. He said an alarming fact is that for the first time since 2020, the incidence of breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer to become the commonest cancer worldwide.

“According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer GLOBOCAN 2018, in India, breast cancer claims lives of 87,000 patients every year. Breast cancer has now surpassed cervical cancer to become the most common cancer affecting women in India,” he said, adding that there is an urgent need to bring down the cost of cancer treatment.

Founder, CEO and director of UBF Dr. P. Raghu Ram listed the initiatives of the foundation towards creating awareness about early detection of cancer. Pink Ribbon campaign, population-based screening programme, and other initiatives were listed.

Technical support to the helpline is provided by Step One, and Association of Health Psychologists provided services of a network of counsellors.