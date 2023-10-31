Breast cancer diagnosis result within 24 hours at Hyderabad hospital

October 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

To provide swift and precise breast cancer diagnosis, Apollo Cancer Centre has introduced a 24-hour diagnosis programme, wherein patients can expect diagnosis results within 24 hours of reaching the hospital.

This approach integrates advanced diagnostic technologies such as mammography, ultrasound and biopsy to ensure accurate assessment of breast health.

Consultant radiologist Dr. Rashmi Sudhir highlighted that mammography images are evaluated within 15-20 minutes of the test. Approximately 90-95% of the patients receive reassuring news, with no health concerns detected, the doctor said.

For the remaining 5% with breast lumps, further investigations determine their nature. Benign lumps lead to annual screenings whereas suspicions of cancer prompt Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology (FNAC) tests or biopsies. FNAC results are typically available within 24 hours whereas biopsy results may take up to 48 hours.

Notably, 95% of women in this phase receive non-cancerous results. Those diagnosed with cancer are promptly connected to oncologists for treatment, added Dr. Rashmi.

On an average, the hospital sees 40 women a day coming for mammography tests. “With this programme, we are not only reducing waiting time but also elevating patient outcomes by ensuring early intervention,“ said Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director, Apollo Cancer Centre.