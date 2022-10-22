Breast cancer curable if detected early: Harish Rao

Awareness walk and marathon inaugurated

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao stressed the need for creating an awareness on breast cancer.

He said this after inaugurating an awareness walk and marathon on Saturday to initiate the beginning of ‘World Breast Cancer Month’ on Necklace Road.

“Our changed food habits and lifestyles are adversely impacting our health and leading to several health problems at a very early age. Breast cancer, which once used to be detected only in aged women, is now found in women of the age group of 30 to 40 years. And cases are increasing in recent times. Many patients are not getting tested in an early stage and as a result, it’s becoming difficult to treat them later when they are in an advanced stage of cancer,” said Mr. Rao, adding that the disease is totally curable if diagnosed early.

Stating that the Telangana government has been focusing on early detection and treatment of cancer, the Minister said that mobile screening is being held in every district, with about six camps set up every month that is testing about 600 to 800 women. Patients are being shifted to MNJ Cancer Hospital for treatment.

“Modern facilities are being introduced at MNJ Cancer Hospital, which is being developed as the State Cancer Centre at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore. Eight modular operation theatres have been set up in the hospital at ₹30 crore, one of which is robotic. In view of the increase in number of patients, the bed strength has also been increased from 450 to 750. Also, a five- storeyed building is coming up in four acres,” he said.

Health Secretary Rizvi, Family Welfare Commissioner Swetha Mahanti, and Cancer Hospital Director Jayalatha also took part in the programme.