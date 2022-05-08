Breaking the glass ceiling to lead a normal life

Principal District and Sessions Judge and chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority Suneetha Kunchala and Additional DCP (Law and Order) Dr.G. Vineeth handing over the appointment letter to transwoman | Photo Credit: Shilpi Sampad 11074@Hyderabad

May 08, 2022 20:40 IST

Alaka is Telangana’s first transwoman appointed by the judicial authority

Transcending the barriers of discrimination, inequality and frequent heckles, Asadi Alaka (30) made it to the storied portals of Indian Judiciary with grit and determination.

Unlike many people from her ilk, Alaka, who has been leading the life of a transgender since her teenage years, was overwhelmed by the feelings of femininity.

Distinguished by attire and sense of purpose, she worked her way off into the judiciary, thanks to the unstinted support extended by the District Legal Services Authority, Nizamabad.

Alaka is the first transwoman to be appointed by the judicial authority in Telangana. “I am now a fulfilled personality. Our Constitution gives respect to individuals that a citizen deserves. I shall be more accomplished if I could be an inspiration to the swelling queues of unemployed, lost in a world of despair,” she told The Hindu.

Graduated as physiotherapist

Alaka, who never wanted to be stereotyped as a transgender alms seeker, chased her dream of living a respectful life and graduated as a physiotherapist. She worked at a private hospital in Nizamabad before getting appointed as an office subordinate in the district court.

“I have struggled a lot since my childhood to lead a normal life. Now, after getting this job, I feel like a normal person. There is no stereotyping at work place and everyone treats me like a normal person,” Alaka said.

In case she feels uncomfortable with the new work with which she is not familiar, her colleagues train and support her. “They say they are always there for me and I feel great,” she said.

Recently, members of her community held a meeting and honoured and congratulated Alaka for her achievement, and for being an inspiration to others.

She was determined to prove herself in the new role, Principal District and Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala said, and added that the appointment came after taking various factors into consideration and obtaining permission from the State Legal Services Authority.

“Three transwomen were shortlisted for the job and Alaka got selected,” the judge said.

Big achievement

She said that even the district administration was considering appointing a third gender person, and already the Government Hospital in Warangal appointed at least 10 transpersons. “It’s a big achievement for us,” she added.