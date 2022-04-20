Break your silence on suicides: Jagga Reddy urges KCR 

Telangana Congress working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to break his silence at least now on the ongoing atrocities being committed by the TRS leaders and the silence of the police to send a signal of confidence to the people.

At a press conference here, he referred to the suicide of a family at Ramayampet and a youngster in Khammam and said there was not even an iota of guilt among the TRS leaders involved in the cases and what’s more pertubing was the police behaviour.

“While the entire state was feeling bad for those families and the disturbing way they committed suicide the behaviour of the local TRS leaders was just shocking,” he said and asked the Chief Minister to take a serious view of it.

He said along with CLP leader he would visit Khammam on April 21 to protest against Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay for his role in the suicide of a BJP activist. “We will call on the family members of the youngster as well to express our sympathy and support though he was a BJP activist.”

Mr. Reddy lashed out at the BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay and said he had no individuality and was parroting the message of its central leadership that had a match-fixing with the TRS leadership to undermine the Congress. Mr. Sanjay enjoys making tall claims on the corruption of the TRS leadership but doesn’t ensure any enquiry against it, he alleged.

The Sangareddy MLA also claimed that the BJP national leadership and TRS supremo had entered into a match-fixing to undermine the Congress without the knowledge of the state BJP leadership. “I pity Mr. Sanjay and his claims. The ultimate aim of both TRS and the BJP was to keep the Congress away from power and that is why this drama of raising tempers is being played out by both the parties.”

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy also urged the people of Telangana to give 12 MP seats to Congress and strengthen the hands of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who were responsible for the formation of Telangana. “Give it as a gift to the Gandhi family that sacrificed Andhra Pradesh politically to honour the commitment made to people of Telangana.