ADVERTISEMENT

Break the silence: senior journalist urges intellectuals

November 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Book titled ‘Reservoirs of Silence’ released

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister and TS BJP president Kishan Reddy with R. Avadhani, author of the book “Reservoirs of Silence” and former reporter of The Hindu, at the Hyderabad Press Club on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Senior journalist K. Ramachandra Murthy has appealed to all intellectuals to break the silence, saying that “being silent will be dangerous for the society”.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a book titled ‘Reservoirs of Silence’, along with Andhra Jyothi editor K. Srinivas, professor Jayadhir Tirumala Rao and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national vice-president Sarampally Malla Reddy on Sunday, Mr. Murthy said that intellectuals being silent proved costly in the case of the Kaleshwaram project. He opined that the project might have been completed at a much lesser cost.

The book is authored by R. Avadhani, a former journalist of The Hindu, who was a witness to the unfolding of incidents during the construction of Mallannasagar, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). Mr. Hayatuddin, an oustee from Vemulaghat village under Mallannasagar, also spoke.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US