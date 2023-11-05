Break the silence: senior journalist urges intellectuals

November 05, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Senior journalist K. Ramachandra Murthy has appealed to all intellectuals to break the silence, saying that “being silent will be dangerous for the society”.

Addressing a gathering after releasing a book titled ‘Reservoirs of Silence’, along with Andhra Jyothi editor K. Srinivas, professor Jayadhir Tirumala Rao and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national vice-president Sarampally Malla Reddy on Sunday, Mr. Murthy said that intellectuals being silent proved costly in the case of the Kaleshwaram project. He opined that the project might have been completed at a much lesser cost.

The book is authored by R. Avadhani, a former journalist of The Hindu, who was a witness to the unfolding of incidents during the construction of Mallannasagar, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). Mr. Hayatuddin, an oustee from Vemulaghat village under Mallannasagar, also spoke.

