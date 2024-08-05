‘Break darshan’ system inaugurated in Vemulawada temple

Coinciding with the beginning of ‘Sravana Masam’, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple administration has introduced the ‘break darshan system’ at the historic temple, popularly known as ‘Dakshin Kashi’, in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana on Monday.

Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas formally inaugurated the ‘break darshan’ ticket counter at the temple complex after offering special prayers to the temple deity Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy on Monday afternoon.

Break Darshan ticket priced at ₹300

The break darshan system has been introduced to enable the devotees to have quick darshan of the temple deity, temple sources said. The ticket is priced at ₹300 per person. One laddu weighing 100 grams each will be provided to each break darshan ticket holder as ‘temple prasadam’, sources added. The devotees can have break darshan twice a day from 10.15 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

