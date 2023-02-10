‘Breach’ of security, minor car crash mark Formula E practice session

February 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Hyderabad

A breach of security which saw vehicular movement on the Formula E-Prix track on Necklace Road just before the free practice session on Friday posed serious questions ahead of the actual race on Saturday.

Minutes before the practice session at 4.30 p.m., the organisers were perplexed with vehicles coming from the side of the Indira Gandhi statue towards Telugu Talli flyover, which in fact, also delayed the beginning of the practice session by 45 minutes.

“Operational issues around the track forced the delay in practice,” was the crisp official announcement but it was obvious that the officials were seen struggling to sort out how it had happened.

Luckily, the breach took place when there was no action on the track and also after the ‘shake down’, when a few drivers had a feel of the track in the afternoon.

Not the kind of warm-up ahead of the big day as Hyderabad becomes the 27th city in the world to host Formula E-Prix and the first in India.

What was also noticeable was a lot of dust raised when the drivers took part in the practice session even though it is said that being a new track it was understandable.

Interestingly, three drivers — Messrs Sam Bird, Pascal and Andre Lotterer — openly commented during the media briefing that they had issues with wash rooms, for which they had come to the main complex.

And, near-empty stands greeted the drivers for the free practice session on a very hot afternoon. Perhaps, the die-hard motorsport lovers have reserved their energies and money for the big day on Saturday.

Caution

Even as the organisers were recovering from the shock of the ‘breach’, ace driver Pascal Wehrlein’s car was involved in a crash on the final corner soon after the practice began. A stunned Pascal was seen coming out of the car safe and soon a swift clearance from the marshals ensured the session continued after a ‘full course yellow’ caution was issued initially after the unfortunate incident.

By all means, there will be tense moments for sure for the organisers as they apparently keep fingers crossed, hoping it will be a smooth affair to ensure Hyderabad gets on the world map of Formula E racing in style on the day when it matters.