Breach in Shah’s convoy movement

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 17, 2022 20:51 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy in Hyderabad was briefly stopped by his security personnel near Begumpet here on Saturday when a private SUV interrupted its free and unrestricted movement.

The central security personnel who got down the motorcade soon rushed to the SUV, enquired with the driver and forced it to move away.

The brand new, temporary-registered red Maruti Suzuki Brezza, it was learnt, belonged to Gosula Srinivas Yadav, a leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. He was in the driver’s seat when his SUV stopped for a few minutes.

Mr. Shah, as per schedule disclosed by Telangana BJP, was to attend a meeting with State leaders at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet, between 11.20 a.m. and 1 p.m. His earlier programme was ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations at the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, about 5 km away, between 8.45 a.m. and 11.10 a.m.

Punjagutta police, speaking to The Hindu, said the confusion in Mr. Shah’s convoy movement took place at 10.37 a.m., just outside Haritha Plaza, where the convoy was to enter after taking the ‘u-turn’.

“Mr. Srinivas in the red SUV wanted to have coffee in a shop inside the Plaza. And while entering the hotel, he was unable to negotiate the steep ascent at the entrance and the car stopped several times. He got tensed as several security personnel hurried him,” a senior police officer said.

The Home Minster’s convoy as per schedule was to arrive after 11 a.m., and it was also around the same incident time when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s convoy had left Pragati Bhavan for a programme in Banjara Hills. And the traffic that was stopped for Mr. Rao’s convoy till then was let off.

It was not clear if Mr. Shah’s security personnel broke the SUV’s rear windshield over security concerns.

