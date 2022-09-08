A breach in Nagarjunasagar left canal near Nidamanuru in Nalgonda district resulted in water entering houses and shops in the village.

Police stopped traffic on Miryalguda-Deverakonda highway as the road was flooded. Locals and police rescued 87 students of a mini-residential school at Nidamanuru after it was submerged.

Meanwhile, irrigation authorities stopped release of water to the canal. With flood continuing for Nagarjunasagar project, authorities lifted 16 gates to let out water downstream.