Breach in Kondapochamma canal; water enters Shivaru Venkatapur village

30 June 2020 11:05 IST

The reason for breach was not known and repeated efforts to contact officials have failed.

A canal that carries water from Kondapochammasagar reservoir in Murkook mandal to Gandhamalla in Yadadri Bhongir district has breached in the wee hours of Tuesday. Due to the breach, the water entered into Shivaru Venkatapur village in Jagadevpur mandal.

The videos of Godavari water flooding streets and houses posted by villagers went viral in social media.

It was stated that water was released to canal on June 24. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has released water to Kondapochammasagar during last month.