Telangana

Breach in Kondapochamma canal; water enters Shivaru Venkatapur village

Canal from Mallannasagar to Kondapochamma breached at Shivaru Venkatapur village in Siddipet district on June 30, 2020. The water entered the village and all the streets witnessed gushing of water.

Canal from Mallannasagar to Kondapochamma breached at Shivaru Venkatapur village in Siddipet district on June 30, 2020. The water entered the village and all the streets witnessed gushing of water.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

The reason for breach was not known and repeated efforts to contact officials have failed.

A canal that carries water from Kondapochammasagar reservoir in Murkook mandal to Gandhamalla in Yadadri Bhongir district has breached in the wee hours of Tuesday. Due to the breach, the water entered into Shivaru Venkatapur village in Jagadevpur mandal.

The videos of Godavari water flooding streets and houses posted by villagers went viral in social media.

The reason for breach was not known and repeated efforts to contact officials have failed.

It was stated that water was released to canal on June 24. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has released water to Kondapochammasagar during last month.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 30, 2020 11:07:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/breach-in-kondapochamma-canal-water-enters-shivaru-venkatapur-village/article31950964.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY