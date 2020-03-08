Braveheart Telangana forest officer ‘missed’ out for recognition on International Women’s Day

The Sunday newspapers and regional TV news channels featured many women achievers lauding them for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrations across the State.

None of them, however, remembered the braveheart forester Chole Anitha, who had stood up to a brutal physical attack in the line of duty in June last year in Kagaznagar of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Reverse reward and punishment

“More than the media, it is the Forest Department which ought to be blamed for the perceived ‘miss’,” opined a forester. “Notwithstanding the K.V.S. Babu IFS Memorial Gold Medal that she was awarded on Independence Day last year, the Department should have remembered her as a woman officer for her outstanding contribution in protecting forest land,” he added.

It may be recalled that on June 30, 2019, Ms. Chole, then Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer, and her team were attacked by villagers of Kotha Sarasala when she went to take up plantation in a 20-hectare piece of forest land. The attack was allegedly led by Koneru Krishna, a local ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi party leader, and brother of Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, who ironically was made vice chairman of Asifabad Zilla Parishad.

Shunted out for candor

Compunding the irony was the appointment of the MLA as member, Telangana State Board for Wildlife, reconstituted in December, rue conservationists. In contrast, the government transferred Ms. Chole and the then Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M. Raja Ramana Reddy.

“Remembering the FRO for her bravery would not only have been appropriate on the occasion, but it would have sent a clear message that honesty in work is noted by authorities. It will affirm that forest service is not a thankless job,” observed another field-level forest officer.