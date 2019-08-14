Braveheart FRO chosen for gold medal

Kagaznagar Forest Range Officer (FRO) Chole Anita, who has emerged as a legend of sorts for her role in protection of forest and forest land, will now have a feather added to her cap.

She will receive the prestigious K.V.S. Babu IFS Memorial Gold Medal in Hyderabad on Independence Day in recognition of the courage and resilience with which she braved a physical attack while discharging her duty.

On June 30, she was attacked by a group of villagers led by the ruling TRS leader Koneru Krishna at Sarasala village in her range. She had led her staff to a 20 hectare plot of forest land in Kadamba section for taking up plantation when it took place.

“Yes, it is recognition for her unstinting service in protection of forest and saving the environment,” opined Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) M. Raja Ramana Reddy, who had nominated her for the award. “There is need for recognition of her efforts so that she becomes a role model for others in protecting precious environment,” he added.

The award carries ₹15,000 cash and a citation. There is many a soul in the Forest department and elsewhere in old united Adilabad district who wants to read the citation which will obviously mention her brave efforts in the recent past.

“There is a lot more to be done when it comes to protecting forests,” Ms. Anita observed, when she was asked about her reaction to the honour being bestowed upon her. “The award was a surprise actually,” she said, a smile lighting up her face, which also revealed that her boss, the FDO, had kept her nomination a secret until her name was selected by the concerned committee comprising top Forest department officials.

Talking of her expectations, the FRO said that the perception of common people should change towards protection of forests.

“It has changed a lot but not to the desired extent,” she pointed out. It may be mentioned here that her efforts in getting back encroached forest land have borne fruit within a short span. For example, a tiger arrived in the very site at Gondi beat in Kagaznagar Forest Range from where an encroachment was removed.