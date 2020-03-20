Telangana

BRAOU postpones exam

The Dr. B.R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) has postponed the UG first year Semester-I, (CBCS), B.Ed (Special Education) semester-I, Backlogs, MBA first year Semester-II, and BLISC Semester-II Examinations which are scheduled from March 22 to April 4.

The re-scheduled examination dates will be intimated later. More details can be had on ‘www.braouonline.in’ or on 040-23680241, a press release said.

Telangana
Printable version | Mar 20, 2020

