Telangana

BRAOU admissions

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 19:27 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:27 IST

Direct admission for under-graduates (B.A/B.Com/B.Sc) and post-graduation (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MBA., BLISc., MLISc., P.G. diplomas and certificate programmes) of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) for academic year of 2022-23 “through online” is extended up to August 16. For further details, visit the nearest study centre or university portal: www.braouonline.in and for more information, contact help desk numbers: 7382929570/580/590/600 or information centres 040-23680290/291/294/295, said a press release.

