Telangana

BRAOU admissions

Direct admission for under-graduates (B.A/B.Com/B.Sc) and post-graduation (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MBA., BLISc., MLISc., P.G. diplomas and certificate programmes) of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) for academic year of 2022-23 “through online” is extended up to August 16. For further details, visit the nearest study centre or university portal: www.braouonline.in and for more information, contact help desk numbers: 7382929570/580/590/600 or information centres 040-23680290/291/294/295, said a press release.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2022 7:32:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/braou-admissions/article65720900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR