Brand Sarvodaya’s Manjeera to hit market soon

SHG women to launch their products

To compete with others and prove themselves, a few Self Help Group (SHG) women from Gounglur village in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district will enter the market soon with their brand of products.

The products are being branded in the name of Sarvodaya’s Manjeera. Manjeera is a tributary of River Godavari that passes through three States - Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

Sarvodaya Women Entrepreneurs’ Cottage Industries Private Limited based at Gounglur has got licence from Ayush in the second week of this month.

The Sarvodaya industry is getting ready to launch as many as 15 varieties of soaps: papaya cucumber, shea butter, charcoal, aloevera, redwine, goat milk, neem tulsi and cocoa butter based.

Cold pressed edible oils such as coconut, groundnut, sesame, sunflower, and moong dal and toor dal will also be marketed.

“Sarvodaya’s Manjeera emphasises on connecting global with local and creating rural manufacturing bases for generating gainful employment opportunities for SHG women. The products are Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified with superior quality grains directly procured from farmers. Sarvodaya women entrepreneurs is an association of 126 SHGs seeking to empower women by promoting entrepreneurship among them with a focus on Utpathhi (manufacturing) and Upadhi (employment),” Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax and initiator of Sarvodaya activities in the village P. Sudhakar Naik said.

“In recent times, cold pressed oils have become important for many. The willingness to try and incorporate these traditional health foods in cooking is definitely making it popular among the health conscious. Increasing rates of obesity, associated diseases and awareness on how oil is extracted are a few reasons why cold pressed oils are finding place in our kitchens,” Dr. Sudhakar added.

Sarvodaya Women Entrepreneurs is an initiative of IRS officers and medical professionals from Hyderabad in association with SHGs from Gonglur.