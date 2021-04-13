Brahmotsavams at Bhadradri begin on a low key

No devotees to be allowed to attend Tiru kalyanam on April 21

The 13-day-long Srirama Navami Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavam began on a low-key note in Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam coinciding with Ugadi festival on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 scare has impacted the celebrations of the annual religious event for the second year in a row this time.

It has been decided to conduct Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam (Celestial wedding) on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami inside the temple complex in a simple manner in the presence of the essential temple staff, devoid of devotees, on April 21.