Telangana

Brahmotsavams at Bhadradri begin on a low key

The 13-day-long Srirama Navami Tiru Kalyana Brahmotsavam began on a low-key note in Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam coinciding with Ugadi festival on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 scare has impacted the celebrations of the annual religious event for the second year in a row this time.

It has been decided to conduct Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam (Celestial wedding) on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami inside the temple complex in a simple manner in the presence of the essential temple staff, devoid of devotees, on April 21.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 10:24:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/brahmotsavams-at-bhadradri-begin-on-a-low-key/article34313423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY