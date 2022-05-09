Brahmotsavam concludes at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

The six-day Brahmotsavam at Hare Krishna Golden Temple concluded on a grand note here on Sunday with festivities like ‘Maha Purnahuti, ‘Chakra Snanam’ in the morning, followed by ‘Pushpa Yagam’ and a Grand 108 ‘Kalasha Maha Abhishekam’ to Sri Sri Radha Govinda deities, which was performed in the evening with bhajans and kirtans. The celebrations concluded with ‘Maha Samprokshana’ and ‘Dhwaja Avarohana’ ceremonies. Elaborate arrangements for ‘prasadam’ distribution and visitors’ conveniences were provided with strict observation of Covid guidelines, said a press release..